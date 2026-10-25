Vidya Vahini Yojana to ease school commute for girl students: Delhi minister

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday distributed bicycles to girl students under the Delhi Government’s Vidya Vahini Yojana at Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Prahladpur, aiming to make their commute to school easier and encourage them to continue their education.

The minister, who represents the Bawana Assembly constituency, attended the school’s annual sports day along with education officials, municipal councillor Anju Aman, school principal Anjali Khatri and other dignitaries.

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Addressing the gathering, Singh said removing practical barriers to girls’ education and ensuring better opportunities for their progress were among the government’s priorities. He said the bicycle distribution initiative would help students save commuting time, pursue their education with greater confidence and move towards self-reliance.

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He said the vision of “Educated Daughters, Empowered Delhi” reflected the government’s commitment to ensuring access to education and equal opportunities for every girl.

“Educated daughters make a significant contribution to the development of families, society and the nation,” Singh said, adding that investment in girls’ education was essential to building a stronger future for Delhi.

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He said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was working to ensure that financial constraints and practical difficulties did not prevent girls from pursuing their education.

The minister expressed confidence that initiatives such as the Vidya Vahini Yojana would encourage students to continue their studies, become self-reliant and achieve their aspirations.

The school’s annual sports day featured events, including a 100-metre race and tug-of-war, with students participating enthusiastically. Singh congratulated the participants and said sporting activities promoted physical fitness, discipline and team spirit, contributing to students’ overall development.