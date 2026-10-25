DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Vidya Vahini Yojana to ease school commute for girl students: Delhi minister

Vidya Vahini Yojana to ease school commute for girl students: Delhi minister

Distributes bicycles at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Advertisement

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday distributed bicycles to girl students under the Delhi Government’s Vidya Vahini Yojana at Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Prahladpur, aiming to make their commute to school easier and encourage them to continue their education.

The minister, who represents the Bawana Assembly constituency, attended the school’s annual sports day along with education officials, municipal councillor Anju Aman, school principal Anjali Khatri and other dignitaries.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Singh said removing practical barriers to girls’ education and ensuring better opportunities for their progress were among the government’s priorities. He said the bicycle distribution initiative would help students save commuting time, pursue their education with greater confidence and move towards self-reliance.

Advertisement

He said the vision of “Educated Daughters, Empowered Delhi” reflected the government’s commitment to ensuring access to education and equal opportunities for every girl.

“Educated daughters make a significant contribution to the development of families, society and the nation,” Singh said, adding that investment in girls’ education was essential to building a stronger future for Delhi.

Advertisement

He said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was working to ensure that financial constraints and practical difficulties did not prevent girls from pursuing their education.

The minister expressed confidence that initiatives such as the Vidya Vahini Yojana would encourage students to continue their studies, become self-reliant and achieve their aspirations.

The school’s annual sports day featured events, including a 100-metre race and tug-of-war, with students participating enthusiastically. Singh congratulated the participants and said sporting activities promoted physical fitness, discipline and team spirit, contributing to students’ overall development.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts