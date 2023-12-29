Vigilance Dept refers matter to Home Ministry

New Delhi, December 28
The Vigilance Department of the Delhi Government on Thursday referred the matter of "substandard" drugs to the Home Ministry for a CBI inquiry.
According to the Vigilance Department's report on "forged" drugs being found at government hospitals, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena had earlier written to the CBI, calling for an investigation into the matter.
The Vigilance Department had launched an investigation based on the samples of "substandard" drugs collected from prominent Delhi government hospitals, such as Lok Nayak Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.
