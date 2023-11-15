Vigilance Minister submits report to Kejriwal over plaint against CS

PTI

New Delhi, November 14

Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi has submitted a 650-page primary report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a complaint against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar regarding the Bamnoli land acquisition matter, official sources said on Tuesday.

Undue gain of Rs 850 cr Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi has submitted a 650-page report to Chief Minister Kejriwal. The report states that an undue gain of Rs 850 crore was made in the matter. The land was bought near the Dwarka expressway at only Rs 75 lakh in 2015. source

The complaint alleged that the Chief Secretary’s son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for his land acquired for a road project.

“Atishi has submitted a 650-page report to Kejriwal. The report states that an undue gain of Rs 850 crore was made in the matter. The land was bought near the Dwarka expressway at Rs 75 lakh only in 2015,” a source said.

There was no immediate reaction from the chief secretary. Kejriwal had asked Atishi to conduct an inquiry into the complaint.

The original award of the 19-acre land at Bamnoli, being acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was raised from Rs 41 crore to Rs 353 crore in May by then District Magistrate (South West) Hemant Kumar. Kumar was later suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Addressing the media on Monday, Delhi Government Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said the allegations levelled against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar were baseless and part of “dirty politics”.

#Arvind Kejriwal