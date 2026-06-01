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Home / Delhi / Vijender Gupta urges to reconnect with civilisational heritage

Vijender Gupta urges to reconnect with civilisational heritage

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta during a book release programme on First Sindhu Kumbh at University Enclave, University of Delhi on Sunday
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Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday said India’s strength lies not only in economic growth and technological progress but also in its civilisational consciousness, cultural traditions and moral values, stressing that preserving this heritage is vital for nation-building.

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Speaking at the release of Pratham Sindhu Kumbh: Adhyatmik Evam Sanskritik Mahatva at the University of Delhi’s Shankar Lal Concert Hall, Gupta described the Sindhu as a cornerstone of India’s civilisational memory and cultural identity. The event, organised by the Sindhu Darshan Committee, was attended by spiritual leaders, scholars and academicians, including Dr Indresh Kumar and Dr Dayalu Ji Maharaj. Gupta said the occasion was not merely a book launch but an opportunity to reconnect with India’s cultural heritage and national ethos. He noted that the historical roots of terms such as Hind, Hindu and Hindustan are closely linked to the Sindhu and described the river as a symbol of cultural continuity and shared heritage.

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Expressing concern that younger generations are becoming increasingly detached from their cultural roots, Gupta underscored the importance of books and initiatives that document India’s civilisational legacy. He said the First Sindhu Kumbh was an effort to promote cultural dialogue, social harmony and spiritual reflection.

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