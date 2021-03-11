Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, May 26

Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas here on Thursday and said he would work as the city's local guardian and not as a lieutenant-governor.

Saxena, 64, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues, Union minister Giriraj Singh, Delhi MPs and MLAs, and top bureaucrats of the city government attended the ceremony.

"I want to tell Delhi people that I will work as a local guardian and not as lieutenant-governor," Saxena said after taking the oath.

"I will be more visible on roads than at the Raj Niwas," he told reporters.

Kejriwal said his government would work together with the new L-G as it had done with his predecessor Anil Baijal.

Saxena, who held the post of chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), was appointed the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi on May 23. His predecessor Anil Baijal resigned as L-G on May 18 citing “personal reasons”.