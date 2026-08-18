Violation of rules can lead to nomination cancellation, Proctor warns DUSU candidates

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The warning came during a meeting held at the Proctor’s Office on Monday, attended by the University Proctor and his team, the Chief Returning Officer, DUSU office-bearers, representatives of various student organisations and police officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police, North District, the SHO of Maurice Nagar Police Station and the Traffic Inspector.

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The meeting reviewed issues discussed during the previous meeting held on July 16. The Proctor expressed concern over students’ alleged failure to comply with directions issued by the Delhi High Court and the Lyngdoh Committee, stating that such violations had contributed to disorder on the university campus.

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A major concern raised during the meeting was the use of luxury vehicles for election-related activities and unauthorised parking by candidates along Chhatra Marg and University Road. The university said such parking was causing severe traffic congestion on the campus.

Following discussions with representatives of different student organisations, the university finalised a set of guidelines governing election campaigning and the movement and parking of vehicles during the DUSU election period.

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Under the new rules, all contesting candidates will be issued authorised stickers for their vehicles by the Proctor’s Office. Vehicles without these stickers will not be permitted to enter the university campus or colleges.

Candidates have also been directed not to park vehicles on either side of roads in a manner that could cause traffic congestion or on footpaths, where they could inconvenience pedestrians. All vehicles must be parked only in designated and authorised parking areas.

The University has also prohibited candidates from using pamphlets or other printed campaign material where such use could result in damage to public property or littering on roads and other public spaces.

In one of the strictest directions, the university said that if any student or supporter is found consuming alcohol or using any kind of intoxicating substance in a vehicle or anywhere on the university campus, including parking areas and roadsides, the nomination of the candidate concerned shall be cancelled.

The Proctor further warned that any candidate found violating the prescribed rules could have their nomination cancelled and be barred from contesting the election. In case of serious violations, the entire election could also be cancelled.

The university reiterated that all candidates, student organisations and other stakeholders must strictly follow the directions issued by the competent authorities and ensure that election-related activities are conducted in a peaceful, orderly and responsible manner.