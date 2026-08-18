Violation of rules can lead to nomination cancellation, Proctor warns DUSU candidates
The warning came during a meeting held at the Proctor’s Office on Monday, attended by the University Proctor and his team, the Chief Returning Officer, DUSU office-bearers, representatives of various student organisations and police officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police, North District, the SHO of Maurice Nagar Police Station and the Traffic Inspector
Posters pasted on Wall of Democracy ahead of DUSU election at North Campus , Delhi Universityh in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO;MUKESH AGGARWAL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement