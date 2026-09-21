VIPs get notice in Delhi SIR, EC allays fears

Amid a row over the names of several prominent persons, including EAM S Jaishankar, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Election Commissioner SS Sandhu and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, being flagged in the draft voters’ list by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over name discrepancies and voter-mapping mismatches, the poll body has issued a clarification.

It said the notices issued to electors during the special intensive revision (SIR) did not imply that their names would be deleted from the electoral rolls of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

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In the case of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, EC officials said her entry was flagged over an age-related discrepancy in her enumeration form. Following verification of her documents, her electoral entry was validated for inclusion in the final roll, they said. The EC clarified that the entry pertaining to Election Commissioner SS Sandhu had been validated and kept in the list for inclusion in the final electoral roll of the Delhi Cantonment Assembly constituency. A statement issued on Sunday evening by the CEO said system-generated notices were being issued to specific voters. These included individuals

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who could not be linked with the electoral rolls of the last SIR and those with logical discrepancies. They have been instructed to correct their data on the ECINET database.

“No name can be deleted without being given an opportunity to be heard and without a proper speaking and appealable order. Therefore, there is no existential crisis as is being brought out in social and print media,” the clarification issued by the CEO stated.

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The criteria for voters falling under the logical discrepancy category remain unclear. The clarification from the CEO came after the office released a list of 33 lakh voters who are being served notices under the ongoing SIR. Several key names figure on the list.

Among the other prominent names issued notices are former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, former Delhi BJP president Virendra Kumar Sachdeva and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

CPM MP John Brittas’ wife and son have also received notices under the exercise. Besides, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, PM’s Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood, Health Secretary Punya Salila, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi and his wife, Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare Secretary Sukriti Likhi, Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra and Land Resources Secretary Narendra Bhooshan have also been issued notices.

Expenditure Secretary (Finance Ministry) Vumlunmang Vualnam, Chairman of the Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya and Bibek Debroy, who passed away in November 2024 and was Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Committee, are some other prominent names who have been sent notices.

The CEO’s office stated that on receiving a notice, electors should submit their responses and the required documents to the ERO or the BLO concerned.

The process of disposing of the notices will conclude by October 29. The final electoral roll will be published on November 4.

“The commission reiterates its firm commitment to a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process, ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll,” the CEO said.

Of around 97 lakh voters whose names are included in the draft rolls of Delhi, 33.13 lakh have been identified for notices over discrepancies in their enumeration forms.