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Home / Delhi / Viral assault video triggers police action in Gurugram, five booked

Viral assault video triggers police action in Gurugram, five booked

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:40 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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The accused in the custody of the Gurugram police.
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The Gurugram police have taken preventive legal action against five individuals over apprehensions of a breach of peace in connection with a viral assault video circulating on social media.

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A video of the incident surfaced online, showing a group of youths allegedly assaulting a civil engineer. The complainant, a resident of Andour Heights in Sector 71, lodged a complaint at the Badshahpur police station against the youths travelling in a Thar vehicle.

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Acting on the complaint, the police conducted an inquiry and called both parties to the police station for questioning. The complainant, however, declined to undergo a medical examination. The police said the video was also examined as part of the inquiry into the incident.

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During the investigation, the police found apprehensions of a breach of peace and disturbance of law and order arising from the dispute. Accordingly, preventive legal action was initiated against five individuals under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The accused were identified as Akash, a resident of Mughalsarai in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh; Deepak, a resident of Shahpur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh; Nikhil Jaiswal, a resident of Vishrampur in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh; Abhishek Dwivedi, a resident of Panchrukha in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh; and Varun Chaudhary, a resident of Kakar Khera, Shardapuri Phase II, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

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“It was revealed that the accused had rented a flat in the same residential society as the complainant and had arrived there to shift their belongings. During the shifting process, the complainant’s vehicle allegedly caused an obstruction, leading to an argument between the two parties. The accused subsequently assaulted the complainant. The police has taken the necessary legal action to maintain law and order and ensure peace. Strict action will continue to be taken, in accordance with the law, against anyone found disturbing public order in future,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

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