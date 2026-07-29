Viral footage of falling fan, waterlogging sparks concern at Delhi govt school in Khadipur

Viral videos showing a ceiling fan collapse inside a classroom and waterlogging outside a government school in Delhi's Khadipur have raised concerns over infrastructure maintenance at the institution, with the school alleging that civic issues have persisted for years.

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A video of the classroom incident showed the fan falling on the floor while students were present.

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Responding to allegation, the Delhi Education Department said that the fan had fallen on Saturday and that the issue was resolved the same day, adding that that no student or staff member was injured in the incident.

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An official associated with the school management alleged that infrastructure-related problems, including waterlogging outside the school premises, have remained unresolved for the past three years despite repeated requests to the authorities.

The official claimed that rainwater accumulated outside the school after recent showers, causing inconvenience to students and staff, and alleged that the water was drained only on Wednesday evening after classes had concluded.

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The incident comes at a time when the Delhi government is undertaking a large-scale digital documentation of infrastructure in its government schools through the ‘Vidyalaya Rupantaran’ platform.

The initiative aims to create a real-time database of infrastructure across nearly 1,090 government schools in the national capital to monitor maintenance and safety.

Officials said around 260 schools had completed the digitisation process till May, while documentation of the remaining schools is underway.