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Home / Delhi / Viral social media claim of Army bus causing major crash in Delhi misleading: Police

Viral social media claim of Army bus causing major crash in Delhi misleading: Police

Police said the viral posts did not reflect the actual sequence of events and urged people not to share unverified information

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A viral social media claim alleging that an Army bus was being driven on the wrong side at high speed before crashing into multiple vehicles near Rajendra Nagar Chowk in central Delhi is misleading, police said on Tuesday.

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According to the Delhi Police, the incident involved a minor collision between a van and a Border Security Force (BSF) bus near the Chanakyapuri turn close to the Mandir Marg roundabout, and not a major accident as claimed in social media posts.

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Police said a PCR call regarding a road accident was received at Rajender Nagar police station at 3.30 pm. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the collision had taken place while the two vehicles were negotiating a turn.

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"The van and the BSF bus sustained a minor collision near the Chanakyapuri turn. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries and was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by a PCR van for medical examination," a police officer said.

No other person was injured in the incident, police said.

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The clarification came after messages circulated widely on social media claimed that an Army bus had crossed the road divider, was travelling on the wrong side at high speed and rammed several vehicles near Rajendra Nagar Chowk, leaving multiple people injured.

Police said the viral posts did not reflect the actual sequence of events and urged people not to share unverified information.

Police said further legal action would be taken based on any complaint received and the outcome of the inquiry into the accident.

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