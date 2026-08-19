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Home / Delhi / Visually impaired woman repeatedly raped in Gurugram, FIR registered

Visually impaired woman repeatedly raped in Gurugram, FIR registered

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:09 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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A visually impaired young woman working as an accountant in a government department alleged that a man first befriended her after offering her a lift and later took her to a hotel, where he raped her multiple times against her will. She also alleged that the man fraudulently withdrew around Rs1.5 lakhs from her bank account.

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Acting on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered at the Pataudi police station and the police launched an investigation.

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In the complaint lodged with the police, the young woman stated that some time ago, while returning from Delhi, a young man gave her a lift in his car. Subsequently, the accused struck up a conversation and portrayed himself as a helpful person. Gradually, a friendship developed between them. The accused took her out to restaurants for meals on several occasions and later proposed a love relationship, a proposal the young woman rejected.

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It is alleged that the young man subsequently took her to a hotel under a pretext and taking advantage of her disability, forcibly raped her. The victim alleges that the accused obtained her ATM card and PIN and withdrew approximately Rs 1.5 lakh from her account without her knowledge.

When the young woman asked for her money back, the accused summoned her to the hotel again, promising to return the funds. It is alleged that there, instead of returning the money, he raped her again. When she objected and spoke of filing a police complaint, the accused threatened to commit suicide in her name in an attempt to pressure her.

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Eventually, the victim mustered the courage to lodge a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Pataudi police station and action was taken. A senior police officer said that the matter is under investigation and action will be taken against the accused based on the evidence.

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