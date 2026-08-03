Voluntary blood donation biggest service to nation: Speaker Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday urged people to donate blood, saying no amount of wealth or technology could create the life-saving resource and that voluntary donation was the greatest service to the nation.

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“No factory can manufacture blood and no wealth can create it. Its only source is humanity itself. That is why blood donation is the greatest service to our nation,” Gupta said while addressing the ‘Ek Boond – Desh Ke Liye’ blood donation camp as chief guest.

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Organised by the Lakshmi Taru Foundation as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, the camp aimed to collect 3,100 units of blood. More than 1,000 people had donated blood in the initial hours of the drive, which brought together over 50 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and volunteers from more than 20 states.

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Praising the public response despite Delhi’s humid Sawan weather, Gupta said the donated blood could help save the lives of soldiers guarding the country’s borders. He also thanked military personnel and senior officers who attended the event.

He said the Indian Army was a major reason for the respect India commands globally, citing its courage and commitment in safeguarding the nation.

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The drive was led by social worker Vipin Garg, popularly known as the “Blood Man of Delhi”. According to the organisers, Garg observed a seven-month sankalp, giving up footwear and limiting his food intake until the blood donation campaign was launched. His efforts helped mobilise NGOs and volunteers from across the country.

The camp was coordinated with nine hospitals and included dedicated blood collection centres for the Indian Army to ensure smooth collection and medical supervision.

Gupta also urged people to overcome myths about blood donation, saying it does not weaken the body. He called for greater public awareness so that families facing medical emergencies have timely access to blood.

He praised the foundation, its office-bearers and participating organisations for organising the initiative, saying blood donation was the highest form of service to humanity.