Vote against ‘dictatorship’: Kejri to public

PTI

New Delhi, March 16

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the public to vote against “dictatorship and hooliganism” as his party said people had been “desperately” waiting for the General Election.

Welcoming the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates, the AAP also accused the BJP of violating the Constitution and trying to crush democracy during its 10-year rule.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kejriwal appealed to the people to vote for AAP candidates.

“The dates of Lok Sabha polls in the country have been declared. It’s a great festival of democracy. I appeal to all countrymen to vote this time against dictatorship and hooliganism,” he said. “The AAP works for real issues of the people and facilitates them. Strengthen our hands by voting on ‘jhaadu’ (broom, the AAP’s election symbol) wherever our candidates are contesting the polls, so that we can work for you with more energy,” the party’s national convenor added.

