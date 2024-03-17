Vote against ‘dictatorship’: Kejri to public

New Delhi, March 16
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the public to vote against “dictatorship and hooliganism” as his party said people had been “desperately” waiting for the General Election.
Welcoming the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates, the AAP also accused the BJP of violating the Constitution and trying to crush democracy during its 10-year rule.
In a post in Hindi on X, Kejriwal appealed to the people to vote for AAP candidates.
“The dates of Lok Sabha polls in the country have been declared. It’s a great festival of democracy. I appeal to all countrymen to vote this time against dictatorship and hooliganism,” he said. “The AAP works for real issues of the people and facilitates them. Strengthen our hands by voting on ‘jhaadu’ (broom, the AAP’s election symbol) wherever our candidates are contesting the polls, so that we can work for you with more energy,” the party’s national convenor added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...