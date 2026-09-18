Voting for Delhi University Students' Union polls begins

Queues of students, college ID checks and last-minute appeals by campaigners marked the opening hours of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polling on Friday, as students across the university turned up to cast their votes amid heightened security.

Polling for day colleges began at 8.30 am and will continue till 1 pm, while voting at evening colleges will be held from 3 pm to 7.30 pm. Students are required to show their college identity cards before entering polling premises, with election officials and security personnel regulating movement at the gates.

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The election is being conducted through around 1,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), replacing the ballot boxes used in earlier DUSU elections. The use of EVMs is aimed at streamlining the voting process and facilitating faster and more secure polling.

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At college gates and common areas, supporters of candidates continued to approach students and make them last-minute appeals to vote for their respective panels. However, movement around polling booths was kept under check to prevent crowding and ensure orderly voting.

A total of 20 candidates are contesting the four key DUSU posts: president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. Seven candidates are in the fray for president, five for vice-president and four each for secretary and joint secretary. Around 1.5 lakh students are eligible to vote.

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Security arrangements have been stepped up across the university following incidents reported during the election campaign.

Police personnel have been deployed at polling centres, while colleges have strengthened checking at entry points. CCTV cameras are also being used to monitor polling stations and their surrounding areas.

The polling is taking place amid concerns over violence and the alleged presence of outsiders during the campaign. The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought reports from Delhi University and the Delhi Police on recent incidents, bringing the security arrangements on polling day under closer scrutiny.

Polling will conclude at 7.30 pm, following which the EVMs will be secured as per the university’s election protocol. Counting of votes is scheduled for September 19.