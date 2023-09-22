 Voting for Delhi University Students' Union polls concludes : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Voting for Delhi University Students' Union polls concludes

Voting for Delhi University Students' Union polls concludes

Results of all four central posts will be announced on Saturday

Voting for Delhi University Students' Union polls concludes

Students show their identification cards as they arrive to cast their votes for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls 2023, at Miranda House College in New Delhi, on Friday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, September 22

Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union has concluded and the results of all four central posts -- president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary -- will be announced on Saturday.

The chief election officer is yet to announce the final voter turnout.

The voter turnout in 2019 -- when the elections were last held -- was 39.90 per cent. The turnouts in 2018 and 2017 were 44.46 per cent and 42.8 per cent, respectively.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

The voting process for students of day classes concluded at 1 pm while those in evening classes cast their votes till 7.30 pm.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh made a surprise visit to polling stations while voting was underway. Singh took stock of security arrangements at the polling stations and sought information about the situation from election officials.

He visited the polling booths at Hansraj College and Hindu College and also interacted with the students.

Students participating in the polls expressed hope that students' leaders will "work tirelessly and improve the campus environment." For most of them, this was the first opportunity to vote in the campus elections.

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the elections.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the CPI(ML)-Liberation-linked All India Students' Association (AISA) fielded candidates for all four central posts.

The ABVP won three of the four seats in the 2019 elections.

The DUSU is the main representative body for most colleges and faculties. Each college also has its own students' union, elections to which are held annually.

The NSUI, meanwhile, has claimed to have won in 17 colleges (day classes) in the college union elections, which took place simultaneously with the DUSU polls. The ABVP has claimed to have won in 34 colleges (day classes).  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

2
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

3
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

4
Entertainment

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

5
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

6
India

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

7
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

8
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

9
India

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

10
India

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India's US mission

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

He said people had not elected him to listen to 'hate speech...

Lok Sabha Speaker warns BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action over remarks in House

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker warns Bidhuri of strict action

Anurag Thakur cancels visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

Anurag Thakur cancels Asian Games visit after China denies entry to sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh

India has also lodged a strong protest in New Delhi and Beij...

Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar rakes up Jammu and Kashmir in UN General Assembly

Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar rakes up Jammu and Kashmir in UN General Assembly

Kakar said that the UN Security Council must secure the impl...

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Punjab Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Chief of Dubai's Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara Surinder Singh Kandhari visits GNDU, Amritsar

After research, SGPC to document Singh Sabha Movement

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three years

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans in Chandigarh launched

Insults to religion made unwittingly, carelessly sans malicious intent not offence under 295A: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi CM Kejriwal approves Rs 10-crore contribution to Himachal disaster relief fund

Delhi CM Kejriwal approves Rs 10-crore contribution to Himachal disaster relief fund

Over 40 kg opium worth Rs 40 crore seized in Delhi, 3 held

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers knock on parents’ door to inform them about the crime

'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers taunt parents after crime

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doctor

10-yr-old student ‘tortured’ by Ludhiana teacher, clip surfaces

Youth rams bike into Sub Inspector in Khanna

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi University students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Patiala: Dr Hitender Suri feted in London

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban