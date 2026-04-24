Wahi, Zarif file mayoral poll nominations from BJP, Cong

Nominations for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) concluded on Thursday, with candidates from the BJP and the Indian National Congress entering the fray, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) abstained from contesting.

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BJP councillor from Rohini-East, Pravesh Wahi, filed his nomination for the post of Mayor, while Anand Vihar ward councillor Monika Pant was nominated for Deputy Mayor. On behalf of the Congress, councillor Zarif filed nomination for Mayor and Rajesh Kumar Gupta for Deputy Mayor.

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The nomination process took place at the Civic Centre in the presence of incumbent Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma, along with several councillors.

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For vacant seats in the Standing Committee, the BJP nominated Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav and Public Health Committee chairman Manish Chaddha, while AAP’s Jalaj Kumar filed nomination for one seat.

The elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor are scheduled to be held during the MCD House meeting on April 29.

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Speaking after filing his nomination, Wahi said tackling civic issues would be his priority. “Freeing Delhi from garbage, making roads pothole-free and ensuring green, well-maintained parks will be our focus. We will work in coordination with the Delhi Government to make the city clean and hygienic,” he said.

Pant said her nomination reflectED the party’s commitment to women’s empowerment, adding that the BJP views women’s representation as a “pledge, not just a slogan”. The AAP had announced a day earlier that it would not contest the mayoral elections.

Pravesh Wahi (BJP)

BJP’s mayoral candidate for the MCD elections, Pravesh Wahi is an experienced municipal leader who is currently serving as the Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He is a councillor from Rohini-East (Ward 56) and has represented various wards in Rohini across three separate terms since 2007. He has also served as Zone Chairman three times.

Wahi earlier held the position of Chairman of the North MCD Standing Committee from 2016 to 2017, where he was actively involved in civic administration and policy decisions. He has longstanding ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and has been associated with the BJP’s organisational activities in Delhi since 1980.

A graduate of Delhi University, Wahi also served as Mandal President between 2004 and 2007. He is regarded as a seasoned organisational figure with deep experience in municipal governance.

Zarif (Congress)

Congress mayoral candidate Zarif is a councillor from Kabir Nagar (Ward 234) and currently serves as the district working president in Babarpur. He has been active in the Indian National Congress for many years, beginning his political involvement from a young age, even before becoming a registered voter. Over the years, he has held several organisational roles within the party, including serving as a block president and as an in-charge for Okhla. Zarif comes from a non-political background and is a businessman by profession, running a garment business.

Born and raised in Kabir Nagar, the approximately 40-year-old leader positions himself as a grassroots representative with strong local connect and experience in party organisation at the district level.