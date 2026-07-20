Wangchuk stable, remains under close medical watch: Hospital

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk remains in a stable condition at Safdarjung Hospital. However, doctors have advised continued close medical monitoring following the physiological impact of his prolonged fast, according to a medical bulletin issued on Sunday evening.

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The hospital said Wangchuk is being treated by a multidisciplinary team of specialists from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, who have assessed that he requires comprehensive medical care.

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While his health has shown signs of improvement, doctors cautioned that sustained observation remains essential.

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“While his blood parameters have shown marked improvement, they require close monitoring in view of the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting,” the medical bulletin stated.

The bulletin noted that Wangchuk's blood parameters have improved, but the after-effects of his prolonged hunger strike necessitate continuous medical supervision. It added that all necessary treatment is being provided and his clinical condition is being monitored round the clock by the treating teams.

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The latest health update was issued by the Medical Superintendent of VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital at 7:20 pm on Sunday, reassuring that Wangchuk's condition is stable even as doctors continue to closely track his recovery.