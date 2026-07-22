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Home / Delhi / Wangchuk to end fast if Govt assures no action against young protesters

Wangchuk to end fast if Govt assures no action against young protesters

In a letter addressed to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk thanked them for visiting him in hospital and urging him to call off his fast

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk. Photo: PTI file
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Education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk has said he is prepared to end his indefinite fast if the Centre provides a clear assurance that no young protesters associated with the movement will face punitive or retaliatory action. In a letter addressed to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk thanked them for visiting him in hospital and urging him to call off his fast.

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Wangchuk said the ministers had assured him that the government would positively consider providing adequate compensation to the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the examination paper-leak controversy. They also indicated support for a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Union Education Minister, he added.

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Referring to the “Chalo Sansad” march held on July 20, Wangchuk described the protest as peaceful despite what he termed “atrocities and disproportionate use of force by the police”. He said the march demonstrated the participants’ commitment to democratic protest and urged the government not to undermine public faith in democratic institutions through legal cases, harassment, or vindictive action against those who took part.

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The activist revealed that around 65 MPs from across political parties had written to him, and several had also met him personally, urging him to end his fast. While acknowledging their appeal, Wangchuk said he could not do so at the cost of abandoning the young people whose concerns had inspired the movement. He added that he wished to return to his students, education, and public service, but remained committed to securing justice for the youth.

In the letter, Wangchuk sought an unequivocal assurance from the government that no participant in the movement would face legal or retaliatory action. He argued that the protesters had merely exercised their democratic right to demand a fair and accountable education system.

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Stating that such a guarantee would allow him to end his fast, Wangchuk said it would signal that the government had listened not only to his appeal but also to the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. However, he warned that in the absence of such an assurance, he would be compelled to continue his fast indefinitely. He also expressed hope that there would be no further use of excessive police force against the protesters.

“The future of our democracy depends not on how it treats those who agree with it, but on how it treats its young citizens when they dare to speak with courage, hope and conviction,” Wangchuk wrote in the letter dated July 22.

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