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Home / Delhi / Wangchuk weak due to prolonged fasting, dehydration but stable: Safdarjung Hospital

Wangchuk weak due to prolonged fasting, dehydration but stable: Safdarjung Hospital

The activist had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in NEET examination and reported deaths of students linked to the controversy

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:10 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, interacts with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke before being shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 18, 2026. PTI
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Sonam Wangchuk is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration but is currently stable, Safdarjung Hospital said on Saturday.

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The activist was shifted to the government hospital early Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

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"Mr Sonam Wangchuck is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," the hospital said in a statement.

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According to the statement, Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital at 7.40 am on Saturday.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

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His health had shown a steady decline over the past three weeks. On Friday, doctors said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kg since the beginning of the hunger strike, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels had remained under close monitoring.

On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he was still determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, claiming he had "lost 20 per cent of my body" during the 20-day hunger strike.

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