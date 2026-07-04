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Home / Delhi / Wangchuk’s health weakens as hunger strike enters Day 6

Wangchuk’s health weakens as hunger strike enters Day 6

CJP founder invites Cong to publicly back the protest

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Sonam Wangchuk with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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As Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered its sixth day on Friday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said the activist’s health had deteriorated and appealed to political parties, including the Congress, to join the agitation over alleged irregularities in the examination system.

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In a health update posted on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk’s blood pressure was 110/75 mmHg, pulse rate 72 beats per minute and blood sugar 61 mg/dL.

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“It is Day 6 of Wangchuk’s hunger strike. Today, he looks far weaker and more exhausted than he did a few days ago. For the first time, I could see the pain on his face as his health continued to deteriorate. He told us he is fine and there is nothing to worry about, but the reality is different,” Dipke said.

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In another post, Dipke questioned the Centre’s response to the protest, saying, “A great educationist is risking his own life to seek justice for students. When will the government wake up?”

The CJP also appealed to supporters across the country to observe a one-day fast in solidarity with the movement and urged political parties, including the Congress, to publicly back the protest.

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