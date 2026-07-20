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Home / Delhi / Wangchuk's vital parameters stable, being provided comprehensive medical care: Safdarjung Hospital

Wangchuk's vital parameters stable, being provided comprehensive medical care: Safdarjung Hospital

Experts closely tracking his condition to ensure any complications are identified and treated without delay

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:18 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reacts as he holds a picture of Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Saturday. Reuters
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Environmentalist and activist Sonam Wangchuk continues to remain under intensive medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. "His vital parameters are stable but his blood parameters require close clinical observation," Safdarjung Hospital authorities said on Monday.

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According to the latest medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday, Wangchuk is receiving comprehensive treatment under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of specialists.

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The bulletin stated that while his "vital parameters remain stable," his "blood parameters continue to warrant close clinical observation."

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Doctors said Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management, with experts closely tracking his condition to ensure any complications are identified and treated without delay.

The hospital further noted that, "Based on the clinical assessment of the treating teams from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, continued medical intervention and uninterrupted clinical monitoring remain necessary to ensure early detection and timely management of any potential complications."

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It added that Wangchuk "is receiving all required medical care, and his clinical condition continues to be closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team of experts.”

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