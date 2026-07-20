Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has moved the Delhi High Court against a Single Judge's order refusing to interfere with the activist's continued treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, arguing that the decision infringes upon his constitutional rights and deprives him and his family of the authority to decide his medical care.

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The appeal challenges the earlier order that declined to direct Wangchuk's discharge from the hospital after he was shifted there from Jantar Mantar, where he had been on an indefinite fast. It contends that the order effectively deprives Wangchuk and his family of the right to choose his treatment and place of treatment, while overlooking the principles of informed consent and bodily autonomy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

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The plea further argues that Wangchuk's continued stay at Safdarjung Hospital amounts to unlawful confinement, as there is no order of arrest or detention against him. It states that compelling him to remain in the government hospital despite his objections violates his fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21, including his right to personal liberty and to continue his peaceful protest. The appeal also relies on Supreme Court judgments recognising informed consent and patients' autonomy.

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According to Wangchuk's legal team, senior counsel is expected to mention the appeal before a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court on Monday, seeking an urgent listing and hearing.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk reiterated that he would end his indefinite fast on July 20 if any one of three conditions was met. In a handwritten note from Safdarjung Hospital, he wrote, "I will end my fast on 20th July if the government takes accountability for the recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks."

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He further said he would also end the fast if "I and the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where Hon'ble MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in Parliament."

Alternatively, if his health did not permit him to travel, he said "the Hon'ble MPs and leaders of different parties visit this hospital and give the above assurance."

Describing his stay at the hospital as an "illegal detention," Wangchuk alleged, "My freedom of movement, speech and all communication are restricted."

Meanwhile the members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continue preparations for the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march, despite Delhi Police denying permission for the rally and imposing extensive security arrangements across central Delhi.