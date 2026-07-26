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Home / Delhi / Wangchuk’s wife questions police presence outside ICU

Wangchuk’s wife questions police presence outside ICU

Video predates court order, says hospital

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:23 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Gitanjali Angmo. File
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A social media post by Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Saturday raised questions over the presence of police personnel at the hospital where Wangchuk was admitted. The hospital, however, stated that a video circulating online had been recorded before it received the Delhi High Court’s written order.

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In a post on X, Angmo alleged that police personnel were stationed throughout the hospital, including at the main gate, reception, lifts and outside the ICU, and claimed they were deciding who could meet him.

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“If the court has clarified that he is not under detention, then under what authority is this happening?” she wrote.

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Angmo further questioned whether the role of the police in a democracy was “to protect citizens and uphold the law, or to control citizens on behalf of those in power,” adding that these were questions every Indian should be asking.

Responding to the controversy, the hospital said the video was purportedly recorded by Wangchuk’s aides on July 21 inside the hospital premises in a no-videography zone and was released only later.

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According to the hospital, the video was recorded before the hospital administration received the Delhi High Court’s written order. It said that at the time, Wangchuk had insisted on leaving the hospital based on information available in the media.

The hospital further stated that Wangchuk was handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta, Gurugram, at 6.40 pm on the same day immediately after the written court order was received.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to the ICU at Medanta Hospital on July 21, following the High Court order that transferred him from Safdarjung Hospital.

Injured woman ‘showing steady improvement’, says hospital

A 21-year-old woman who was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in a critical condition following the police action during the CJP’s “Sansad Chalo” march is showing “steady clinical improvement”, the hospital said in its latest health update. The patient was taken off ventilator support nearly 72 hours ago and is now maintaining adequate spontaneous breathing, according to the hospital. “She is conscious, alert and responding appropriately to commands,” the hospital said. “Her clinical condition is presently stable,” it said, adding that she remains under close observation.

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