DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Wanted Bawaria gang dacoit arrested by Haryana STF

Wanted Bawaria gang dacoit arrested by Haryana STF

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:06 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Haryana Police.
Advertisement

In a major operation, the Gurugram Central Unit of the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested a wanted dacoit belonging to the notorious Bawaria gang. A reward of Rs 1.05 lakh had been announced for his arrest. The accused had been absconding for a long time and was wanted by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police.

Advertisement

The arrested criminal has been identified as Dhara Singh, alias Dhara Bawaria, a resident of Raipur Wangar village in the Nauhjheel police station area of Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh. He had been constantly changing his hideouts to evade arrest. Recently, he had been living in Jui village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district while concealing his identity.

Advertisement

The STF used mobile surveillance, technical analysis and an informant network to track down the accused. Acting on specific information, a special team surrounded him in Bhiwani and arrested him without any resistance.

Advertisement

The accused was handed over to the Hathin police in Palwal district for further legal proceedings. The police will now seek his remand to question him about his network, absconding accomplices and other unsolved cases.

Several serious cases, including dacoity, robbery, theft and offences related to illegal weapons, are registered against Dhara Bawaria in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), Uttar Pradesh, had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest, while the Haryana Police had also announced a reward of Rs 5,000. STF officials said Dhara and his gang members used to commit robberies by breaking into homes at night at gunpoint. The gang members would hold family members hostage or intimidate them before looting gold and silver jewellery, as well as cash.

Advertisement

Two other members of the gang had already been killed in an encounter with the UP Police. Since then, Dhara had remained on the run and continued to evade arrest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts