Wanted Bawaria gang dacoit arrested by Haryana STF

In a major operation, the Gurugram Central Unit of the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested a wanted dacoit belonging to the notorious Bawaria gang. A reward of Rs 1.05 lakh had been announced for his arrest. The accused had been absconding for a long time and was wanted by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police.

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The arrested criminal has been identified as Dhara Singh, alias Dhara Bawaria, a resident of Raipur Wangar village in the Nauhjheel police station area of Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh. He had been constantly changing his hideouts to evade arrest. Recently, he had been living in Jui village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district while concealing his identity.

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The STF used mobile surveillance, technical analysis and an informant network to track down the accused. Acting on specific information, a special team surrounded him in Bhiwani and arrested him without any resistance.

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The accused was handed over to the Hathin police in Palwal district for further legal proceedings. The police will now seek his remand to question him about his network, absconding accomplices and other unsolved cases.

Several serious cases, including dacoity, robbery, theft and offences related to illegal weapons, are registered against Dhara Bawaria in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), Uttar Pradesh, had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest, while the Haryana Police had also announced a reward of Rs 5,000. STF officials said Dhara and his gang members used to commit robberies by breaking into homes at night at gunpoint. The gang members would hold family members hostage or intimidate them before looting gold and silver jewellery, as well as cash.

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Two other members of the gang had already been killed in an encounter with the UP Police. Since then, Dhara had remained on the run and continued to evade arrest.