Wanted chain snatcher held after encounter in Delhi

A wanted chain snatcher, allegedly involved in 37 criminal cases, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the Delhi Police Special Staff in the Outer district on the intervening night of June 26 and 27.

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According to the police, the accused, identified as Chandan, alias Haddi (28), was wanted in nine snatching cases.

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The police said they got a tip-off that Chandan was expected to meet an associate while carrying an illegal firearm. After getting information, the police laid a trap. On sensing police presence, he allegedly tried to flee and opened fire at the police party.

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During the exchange of fire, a bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Deepak, who escaped unhurt. In self-defence, the police opened fire and a bullet hit Chandan in his leg.

The police overpowered the accused and arrested him. A semi-automatic pistol, four empty cartridges and a scooty were recovered from his possession. A case was registered at the Raj Park police station.