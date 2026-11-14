Wanted gang leader held after exchange of fire with Delhi Police

A wanted gang leader, allegedly involved in 15 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and robbery, was arrested after an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police near the Shadipur flyover in Patel Nagar during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The accused, identified as Prakash alias Akash alias Chinu (30), a bad character (BC) of Nabi Karim police station, allegedly opened fire at a police team when it signalled him to stop at around 12.45 am on Friday. One bullet passed close to a constable’s arm, following which the police team retaliated in self-defence. The accused sustained a bullet injury to his right leg and was subsequently overpowered and taken to hospital in a PCR van, police said.

An illegal pistol and live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

According to the police, Prakash was wanted in an FIR registered at Nabi Karim police station in connection with a violent clash between two rival groups during a procession taken out on September 13 to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Ramdev Ji.

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The procession, organised by members of the Nayak Samaj, was passing through Jhandewalan Road when an altercation broke out between the Vikas Kalia group, associated with Sadar Bazar, and the Prakash alias Chinu group, associated with Nabi Karim. The confrontation allegedly escalated into stone-pelting, assault and firing.

During the incident, Prakash and his associates allegedly assaulted a woman linked to a member of the rival group at Shyamji Mal Lane in the Steel Market area. A case was registered at Nabi Karim police station on September 14 under Sections 110, 333 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A separate case was registered at Sadar Bazar police station on September 15 following a firing incident near Rain Basera on Ram Kumar Marg in Motia Khan, in which a man identified as Vansh sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand.

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Police said Prakash had been evading arrest in the Nabi Karim case, and proceedings under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been initiated against him by a court on October 28.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused would visit the area near the Shadipur flyover to meet an associate, a team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), Central district, laid a trap. He was identified by a secret informer when he approached the spot on foot at around 12.45 am.

Police said the accused attempted to flee and opened fire when asked to stop, leading to the exchange of fire.

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In a related operation on September 28, the Central district police arrested two alleged key members of the rival Vikas Kalia group, Mukesh and Akash alias Matthi, near Karnail Singh Stadium in Paharganj following an exchange of fire. Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs. Two illegal firearms, ammunition and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from them, police said.

Prakash, a resident of Chinyot Basti in Nabi Karim, had studied up to senior secondary level and allegedly began his criminal activities with theft and snatching before becoming involved in more serious offences.

His previous cases date back to 2015 and include murder, attempted murder, robbery and offences under the Arms Act, the police said.