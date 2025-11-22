Wanted gangster held from Kolkata

The special cell of Delhi Police arrested a wanted criminal, Sohrab, alias Sourav, from Kolkata, an official said on Friday.

Sohrab (38), a resident of Lucknow, was released on furlough on May 19 but did not return after the expiry of the period. Following this, a team of the special cell started tracking him across several locations before the trail led them to Kolkata, said DCP (Special Cell) Aalap Patel. During the investigation of a separate case, registered under the Arms Act, accused Naseem revealed that Sohrab was involved in procuring arms. Later, the special cell received a tip-off that Sohrab would visit an IVF clinic in Bidhan Nagar. A trap was laid and he was detained there, Patel added.

According to the police, Sohrab was involved in more than 30 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and extortion in Delhi and UP. He began these activities in 2005. In 2007, he escaped custody while being taken to court in Lucknow and later became one of the top 10 wanted criminals in the state. He and his brothers were involved in several high-profile killings. He continued extorting money from traders even when he was incarcerated.

After being arrested in Kolkata on November 18, he was produced before a court and the special cell obtained a three-day transit remand to bring him to Delhi for further investigation, the official added.