Wanted Haryana criminal nabbed during joy ride in Delhi’s Dwarka

A wanted criminal from Haryana, out on a joy ride, has been arrested in Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Sunday.

The accused Harish alias Monu (27), a resident of Gubhana village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, had been on the run after a firing incident earlier this month, they said.

A case had been registered against the arrested accused and his associates in Jhajjar after the incident.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team Harish near Kakrola Ganda Nala on April 17. A loaded pistol, four live cartridges and a black SUV used in the Jhajjar firing were recovered from his position, police added.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, Harish already has cases, including robbery, attempt to murder and possession of illegal arms, registered against him.

Police said during interrogation Harish admitted that he was keen on building a name for himself in the world of crime.