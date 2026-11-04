Wanted in Delhi sexual assault case, CBI extradites accused from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the extradition of a Red Notice subject, Sajeer Palli Mooppam, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mooppam was wanted in connection with a sexual assault case registered by the Delhi Police.

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Investigation had revealed that the accused, along with an accomplice, had allegedly forcibly administered an intoxicating substance to a 20-year-old woman, rendering her incapacitated.

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Taking advantage of her helpless state, the accused had reportedly transported her to a hotel, fraudulently checking in using third-party identity credentials to evade detection.

He subjected the victim to alleged non-consensual sexual assault, which was corroborated by subsequent medical and forensic reports.

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A comprehensive chargesheet in the matter has already been filed before the competent court.

At the request of Delhi Police, the CBI got a Red Notice published against Mooppam through INTERPOL channels.

Mooppam was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities at the request of NCB-New Delhi.

Following due legal process, the UAE authorities extradited him to India.

The escort team of Delhi Police visited UAE, and Mooppam was handed over to them.

The team along with Moopam, arrived at New Delhi on November 4.

The CBI, as India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate assistance via INTERPOL channels.

More than 278 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India since 2019 through coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies.