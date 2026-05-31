Wanted murder accused linked to Randeep Bhati gang arrested in east Delhi

The Delhi police has arrested an alleged associate of the Randeep Bhati gang, who was wanted in a murder case and had been absconding for nearly three years, an officer said on Sunday.

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The accused, identified as Anuj Choudhari alias Fighter, was wanted in a murder case registered at Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi. A non-bailable warrant had also been issued against him by a Saket court due to his continued abscondence, he said.

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According to police, Choudhari is an active associate of the Randeep Bhati gang, which operates across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. He was allegedly involved in more than 30 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, Gangster Act, and Arms Act.

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“A team was working on intelligence inputs regarding the movement of wanted criminals when it received information that Choudhari would arrive in east Delhi carrying illegal weapons. Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a trap near the Paper Market in Ghazipur and intercepted him,” a senior police officer said.

When police attempted to apprehend him, Choudhari allegedly tried to flee and resisted arrest. He was overpowered after a brief chase and scuffle.

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During the operation, police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, four live cartridges and a stolen scooter from his possession. Verification revealed that the scooter had been stolen from the Laxmi Nagar area in 2025.

The officer said that Choudhari had secured bail in an earlier case in 2023 but subsequently absconded and continued to evade arrest.