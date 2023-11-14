Waqf Board Case: Delhi Court sends 3 to ED custody

PTI

New Delhi, November 13

A Delhi court on Monday sent three people arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, also involving Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, to the ED custody till November 16. Special Judge Arvind Kumar sent the accused persons — Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui — to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on an application moved by the central probe agency.

