Was approached with offer of Rs 25 crore to join BJP: AAP MLA

New Delhi, April 1

The AAP on Monday reignited the controversial issue dubbed ‘Operation Lotus’ by alleging that the BJP had approached one of its MLAs to join the party.

During a session at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, AAP MLA Rituraj Jha claimed that the BJP approached him at a wedding ceremony, offering lucrative incentives and a bribe of Rs 25 crore per MLA to defect. Jha further revealed that he had received threats via Internet calls, warning him against disclosing the conversation of the prior night.

Reacting to these allegations, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey accused the BJP of orchestrating baseless arrests and hinted at a sinister plot to impose President’s rule in Delhi, with the intention of dismantling the AAP.

In response, the AAP has demanded an impartial investigation into the matter, thereby escalating tensions within the Capital’s political landscape.

The AAP recently faced a setback when its party supremo was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. On Monday, he was sent to judicial custody following the expiration of the ED remand.

Regarding the arrest, AAP MLA Jha denounced it as a fabrication, asserting that it was based on false testimonies from individuals like Sarath Reddy and Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, resulting in the arrest of four persons.

Jha criticised the BJP, drawing attention to allegations against Prime Minister Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, referring to entries in the Sahara and Birla diaries. He questioned why Modi wasn’t imprisoned if arrests were solely based on testimonies.

Asserting the AAP MLAs will not leave the party, Jha said ‘Operation Lotus’ had begun again. “It is a political conspiracy to undermine the AAP,” Jha said, claiming that similar attempts were being made across the country.

Jha said he was approached with an offer to join the BJP on Sunday. “On Sunday, I went to Bawana’s Dariyapur to attend a wedding after the INDIA rally.

There were some people who were trying to approach me over phone for the last three to four days,” Jha said. “When I reached there at 9.15 pm, three-four people took me to one side and said ‘see if you will not agree, you will not get anything. President’s rule will be imposed. You bring 10 MLAs and we will give Rs 25 crore to each one of you. You will be made a minister in the BJP government’,” he added.

Jha claimed that he received threats via Internet calls warning him not to disclose the conversation on Monday. Despite the intimidation, he emphasised the AAP’s commitment to its leader, Kejriwal, stating that they would not betray him under any circumstances.

