Was BJP’s conspiracy to send me to jail: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 11

A day after his release from the Tihar Jail on interim bail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vociferously defended his refusal to step down from his post despite being jailed.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters on Saturday, Kejriwal asserted that his commitment to his role as CM remained unwavering amidst calls for resignation.

“When I was in jail, some people raised this issue that why doesn’t Arvind Kejriwal resign from the post of Delhi CM. I have not come to become CM or PM,” he said. “In the last 75 years, elections have been held in so many states, AAP government was formed in Delhi with the most historic majority, no other political party could win in any state with such a huge margin,” Kejriwal stated, addressing concerns about his tenure during imprisonment.

Kejriwal further alleged that the BJP had conspired to undermine the AAP government by sending him to jail. “They knew they could not defeat AAP, so a conspiracy was hatched to send Kejriwal to jail to destabilise the Delhi Government but we did not fall in their trap,” he said, emphasising his resolve to combat perceived authoritarian tactics.

Accusing the BJP of targeting AAP due to its growing influence, Kejriwal claimed, “Aam Aadmi Party is a small party with presence in only two states. However, the prime minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four AAP leaders to jail.”

Asserting that the harassment faced by AAP was unprecedented, Kejriwal said, “No other party has been harassed to this extent in 75 years.” Throwing up a challenge at PM Modi, he remarked, “If you want to fight corruption, then learn from me. After the formation of the government in Delhi, I myself dismissed one of my ministers and sent him to jail.”

