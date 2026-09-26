Was eating chips at park, wanted to visit ISKCON temple: Aastha Kunj gang-rape survivor

Chilling details in the FIR registered by the teenager girl in the Aastha Kunj rape revealed that the victim and her friend had visited Kalkaji Temple to offer prayers on her 17th birthday. After spending some time at the temple, they went to the park to sit for a while and eat chips before proceeding to the ISKCON temple.

According to the FIR, the girl left her house around 5 pm after informing her mother, who works as a cook, and her elder sister about her plan to visit the temple. She reached Kalkaji Temple around 5.45 pm and remained there till 7 pm with her friend.

Advertisement

“After that, we came out of the temple. We took chips and a water bottle outside the Kalkaji Metro station. We entered the park from gate no 7. I wanted to offer prayers at the ISKCON temple too. I told my friend that we should sit sometime in the park and eat chips and then proceed to the temple,” the FIR stated.

Advertisement

Recounting the horror in the complaint, the victim said: “We sat on a bench and opened a packet of chips. Suddenly, three men, aged between 30 and 35, approached us. They allegedly caught hold of my friend and started slapping him”.

“When we asked who they were, they told us they were policemen and asked us why we had come there. It’s not allowed to come here. After that, one boy took my friend to the other side. They took our mobile phones. Then two boys signalled towards bushes and told me to go there. I was frightened and I told them that whatever they had to ask, they should ask me there and speak to my mother,” the complainant stated.

Advertisement

Left alone with the men, she pleaded with them to let her speak to her mother. But one of the men reportedly said, ‘Asif bhai, gun nikal (brother Asif, take out your gun).’

“The man showed a black gun. Then he kept it back in his pocket. Then both of them took out knives and then took me to a dark place,” the girl said in her statement to the police.

She also recalled what they wore and described Asif as the ‘healthiest (heavyset)’ among the three. She alleged that Asif raped her on park bench while holding a knife to her neck and asked ‘Hemu’ to keep watch. She was then raped by Hemant, and then Mukesh.

“They gave us our phones and told us to go away quickly or they will kill us. They told us to not tell anyone about the incident and took us out of the park. I told my friend about the rape and he called PCR. After that, the police reached the spot and started an investigation,” the victim’s statement mentioned.

The three accused have been identified as Asif (30), Hemant Singh (31), and Mukesh Singh (24). The police said the accused knew each other and were familiar with the Aastha Kunj Park area.

Asif worked as an onion wholesaler at Okhla Mandi and lived near the park. The police said he frequently visited Aastha Kunj Park. Investigators are also examining allegations that he had previously been seen carrying a knife and had harassed couples in the area.

Neighbour nabbed for raping teen

New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area. The accused has been arrested, said the police. The incident reportedly took place several days ago. The victim informed her family about the alleged assault, which prompted them to file a complaint with the police. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.