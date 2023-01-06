Watch first visuals of the five accused in Delhi car horror

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 6

Delhi Police have arrested a sixth accused in the horrific incident at Delhi's Khanjawala.

On New Year's night, a woman died after being dragged for several kilometers by a car that hit her scooter.

The accused identified as Ashutosh has been arrested and according to police it was Ashutosh's car under which the victim was dragged for over 12 kilometers on Sunday.

Five accused in the case have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal and were arrested earlier. The five were driving the car that they borrowed from Ashutosh.

#WATCH | Kanjhawala death case: All five accused were taken to Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi hospital at night for medical examination. Police took them for medical examination at night as part of the precaution. pic.twitter.com/rAi9FZzwUW — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

All the accused were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday night for a medical examination. Police said that they were taken during the night as security precaution.

with ANI inputs