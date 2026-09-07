Water accumulation, construction led to Satya Niketan building collapse; 80% debris removed: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the accumulation of water in the basement, coupled with ongoing repair work on the old structure, led to the collapse of a building being used as a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan on Sunday.

Gupta said around 80 per cent of the debris had been cleared and only the rubble from the basement remained to be removed.

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“Approximately 80 per cent of the debris has been cleared; only the rubble from the basement remains. It is certain that there was water in the basement, and the accumulation of water, combined with ongoing repair work on the old structure, caused the building to collapse,” she said.

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According to the Chief Minister, 12 people have so far been recovered from the collapsed structure. Of them, six have died while the remaining six are stable and receiving medical treatment.

She said the Delhi Government was in touch with the families of the victims and was making efforts to ensure that the injured received all necessary assistance.

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Gupta said the situation was being closely monitored by the Union Home Minister, Union Health Minister and that the Delhi government was also receiving guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister further announced strict action against unsafe structures in the capital, saying no dangerous building would be spared.

Residents of the collapsed building and adjoining unsafe structures have been evacuated, she said. The standing structure, which has been deemed extremely dangerous, will be demolished after the remaining debris is cleared.

“A structural audit will be conducted of all such buildings, and strict action will follow,” Gupta said.

The government is also drafting a policy under which owners of old buildings would be required to submit structural audit reports and certify the safety of their premises before operating paying guest accommodations, nursing homes, schools or other commercial establishments, she said.

Gupta added that officials found responsible for negligence would also face immediate action.

The collapse had triggered a major rescue operation in the area, with multiple agencies involved in clearing the debris and searching for those trapped inside.