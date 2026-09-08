Water accumulation, repair work led to collapse: CM Rekha Gupta

“It is certain that there was water in the basement, and the accumulation of water, combined with the ongoing repair work on the old structure, caused the building to collapse,” Gupta said during her visit to the site on Monday.

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According to the initial assessment, the pillars of the old building had weakened after water accumulated in the basement, eventually resulting in the entire structure collapsing, she said.

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Gupta said the government would fix accountability and take strict action against anyone found responsible for compromising safety standards. She ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident after reviewing the situation and receiving a detailed briefing from officials on the rescue, relief and safety measures.