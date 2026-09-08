DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Water accumulation, repair work led to collapse: CM Rekha Gupta

Water accumulation, repair work led to collapse: CM Rekha Gupta

Orders magisterial inquiry into Satya Niketan incident

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:29 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the site on Sunday. ANI
Advertisement
The accumulation of water in the basement, coupled with the ongoing repair work on the old structure, led to the collapse of the building being used as a paying guest accommodation in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday, as the government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

“It is certain that there was water in the basement, and the accumulation of water, combined with the ongoing repair work on the old structure, caused the building to collapse,” Gupta said during her visit to the site on Monday.

Advertisement

According to the initial assessment, the pillars of the old building had weakened after water accumulated in the basement, eventually resulting in the entire structure collapsing, she said.

Advertisement

Gupta said the government would fix accountability and take strict action against anyone found responsible for compromising safety standards. She ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident after reviewing the situation and receiving a detailed briefing from officials on the rescue, relief and safety measures.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts