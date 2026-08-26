DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Water bill surcharge waiver scheme in Delhi extended till March

Water bill surcharge waiver scheme in Delhi extended till March

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:10 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock
Advertisement

The Delhi Government has extended the Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) Waiver Scheme for outstanding water bills and the Regularisation Scheme for Unauthorised Water Connections till March 31, 2027, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

CM Gupta said payments amounting to Rs 743 crore had been deposited with the government so far under the LPSC Waiver Scheme. It has benefited 5.15 lakh domestic consumers and 15,796 commercial consumers.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the extension would provide relief to consumers with pending water bill dues and give more people an opportunity to settle their outstanding payments.

Advertisement

The government has also extended the scheme for regularising unauthorised water connections. Under the initiative, 3,544 unauthorised connections have already been regularised.

CM Gupta appealed to Delhi residents to avail the benefit of the scheme by depositing just Rs 1,000 and get their unauthorised connections regularised.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the government is working to improve the water metering system and make it more accountable.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts