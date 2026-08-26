Water bill surcharge waiver scheme in Delhi extended till March

The Delhi Government has extended the Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) Waiver Scheme for outstanding water bills and the Regularisation Scheme for Unauthorised Water Connections till March 31, 2027, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

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CM Gupta said payments amounting to Rs 743 crore had been deposited with the government so far under the LPSC Waiver Scheme. It has benefited 5.15 lakh domestic consumers and 15,796 commercial consumers.

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The Chief Minister said the extension would provide relief to consumers with pending water bill dues and give more people an opportunity to settle their outstanding payments.

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The government has also extended the scheme for regularising unauthorised water connections. Under the initiative, 3,544 unauthorised connections have already been regularised.

CM Gupta appealed to Delhi residents to avail the benefit of the scheme by depositing just Rs 1,000 and get their unauthorised connections regularised.

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The Chief Minister said the government is working to improve the water metering system and make it more accountable.