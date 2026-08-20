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Home / Delhi / Water found inside biometric machines, Delhi Govt suspects tampering

Water found inside biometric machines, Delhi Govt suspects tampering

The issue came to light following repeated complaints from district offices and institutions about biometric machines malfunctioning

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:41 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government has suspected deliberate tampering of biometric attendance machines after service engineers found water inside several devices installed across Department offices, despite there being no apparent source of water nearby.

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The issue came to light following repeated complaints from district offices and institutions about biometric machines malfunctioning. According to minutes of a recent departmental meeting, inspections subsequently found water inside multiple machines, prompting officials to suspect that the devices may have been deliberately damaged to disrupt attendance recording.

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The Social Welfare Department has now decided to place biometric attendance machines in its offices under CCTV surveillance.

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The move comes after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a surprise inspection of the State GST office in April, found several senior officials, including senior bureaucrats, absent from duty. The government subsequently made biometric attendance mandatory across departments, including for additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of departments.

Under the system, officials and staff are required to mark attendance at 9.30 am and leave at 6 pm. Disciplinary action has been warned against late arrival, failure to mark attendance or leaving office early.

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Officials said the discovery of water inside machines at multiple locations had raised questions over whether it was being deliberately poured or sprinkled into the devices to prevent attendance from being recorded.

The department is also examining difficulties faced by officials of the Social Welfare, Labour and Women and Child Development departments, many of whom are required to undertake field duties and may not be able to report to offices to mark attendance.

To address this, the department is considering a mobile-based Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system integrated with Face RD and real-time geolocation for field staff. Its IT branch has been asked to examine the technical feasibility of the proposed system.

The government has also tightened monitoring of attendance, with departments required to submit daily attendance reports. The General Administration Department has been tasked with compiling the data for the Chief Secretary.

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