Water, sewer projects worth Rs 1.5 cr inaugurated in Rajouri Garden

In a significant push towards infrastructure development and public welfare, the Delhi Government on Monday inaugurated a series of redevelopment projects worth Rs 1.5 crore in the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency.

These initiatives, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aim to improve basic civic amenities and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister of Food Supply, Environment & Industry, Government of NCT Delhi, led the inauguration of various improvement projects, which include installation of new water pipelines in Sant Nagar Extension (near Lane No. 5) and Shyam Nagar Extension. With an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh, this initiative will provide residents with a reliable supply of clean and safe drinking water, eliminating the health risks associated with contaminated sources.

Additionally, redevelopment work on sewer lines, valued at Rs 82 lakh, was launched in Vishnu Garden and TC Camp. These upgrades are aimed at resolving ongoing sanitation challenges, improving hygiene and reducing health hazards for the local population.

Speaking about the importance of the projects, Sirsa said: “New water pipelines and sewer line redevelopment are essential steps toward ensuring that basic necessities like clean drinking water and proper sanitation are available to every resident. These long-standing demands of the community are now being addressed, bringing us closer to realising our vision of a developed and prosperous Delhi.”

The Minister also inaugurated road improvement works with a budget of Rs 28 lakh, covering over six lanes in Ward No. 96, including areas like Teetarpur, D Block Extension and parts of Tagore Garden and Rajouri Garden. These improvements will enhance road conditions, drainage systems, and connectivity, ensuring smoother travel for residents.

During his visit, Sirsa interacted with local residents, reassuring them of the government’s ongoing commitment to essential civic works. He encouraged citizens to share their concerns about issues like electricity, water and sanitation, and emphasised the government’s dedication to serving the public.

“Our efforts are focused on creating a cleaner and more convenient environment for all. The government will continue to ensure that development reaches every corner of Delhi,” he added.