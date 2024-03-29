Water shortage in Gurugram Sector

The residential colonies of Sector 22-B in Gurugram are facing a severe shortage of water for the past 10-15 days. The onset of summers has worsened their problems. The resident welfare association (RWA) has requested the officials concerned to address the problem on multiple occasions, but to no avail. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram must look into the matter and ensure adequate and regular supply of water in the area. Bhim Singh Yadav, RWA president, Sector 22-B, Gurugram

Burning of waste in Gulabi Bagh a health hazard

Garbage and leaves are being burnt in the open near the Delhi Administration flats in Gulabi Bagh. As a result, residents are facing difficulty in breathing. This can also lead to release of harmful gases in the atmosphere in the national capital, which is already notorious for its poor air quality. The residents have also raised concerns over the heightened health risks, especially among children and the elderly. Ashok, New Delhi

