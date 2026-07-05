Water supply to be hit in parts of Capital for two days

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In a statement issued on Saturday, the DJB said maintenance work will be undertaken for the interconnection of newly laid water pipelines near the Taimoor Nagar drain. The work is also linked to the construction of a boundary wall along the drain, which is being carried out in compliance with a Delhi High Court ruling issued in May amid concerns over waterlogging.

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The Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, with a capacity of 635 million litres per day, treats raw water drawn from the Upper Ganga Canal at Muradnagar and supplies drinking water to large parts of South, Central and East Delhi.

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The first shutdown is scheduled for Monday from 10 am, when major maintenance work on the plant's 1,900 mm South Delhi main will be carried out. The exercise is expected to last for eight hours, with water supply in the affected areas likely to remain unavailable or available at low pressure until the evening.

The areas expected to be affected include Kailash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, CWG Village, Patparganj, Okhla, Zakir Nagar, Batla House, DESU Colony, Siddharth Enclave, Bharti Nagar, Rabindra Nagar, Khan Market, Kaka Nagar, Aliganj, Jor Bagh, Lodhi Colony, Nizamuddin, Pragati Vihar, Dakshinpuri, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Shahpur Jat, South Extension, Kotla, Mubarakpur, Seva Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Bhogal, Sarai Kale Khan, the Apollo Hospital area, Badarpur, Jaitpur, K and L Pockets of Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Madanpur Khadar, Greater Kailash (South), Chhatarpur, Srinivaspuri, Amar Colony, Malviya Nagar and adjoining localities.

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A second shutdown will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday and continue until 4 pm to facilitate the interconnection of a newly laid 1,500 mm diameter mild steel water pipeline near Khizrabad Village along the Taimoor Nagar drain.