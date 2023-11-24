Water supply to continue without disruption: DJB

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 23

The Delhi Jal Board debunked Water Minister Atishi’s claim that the national capital will face a severe crisis of water.

The Delhi’s water supplying agency released a statement on Wednesday where it said the agency does not expect any disruption in the services. “This is with regard to news in the media indicating that there is a possibility of large scale disruption in water supply and sewerage services of the DJB due to non-release of funds to the board. In this regard, it is clarified that the DJB does not expect or anticipate any such disruption in its services and the agency is fully geared up to meet its responsibilities towards the citizens of Delhi in so far as the regular supply of water and sewerage services are concerned,” the statement read.

It added that the government agency has taken up with the Finance Department of Delhi to release the second instalment of funds.

Atishi had written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena that the capital would face a disruption in supply of water and had appealed for his immediate intervention.

The water supply and sewerage services will continue without any disruption and the DJB is in a position to cater to any sudden and urgent nature of work also in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and sewerage services, the statement further read. It said there is no reason to panic.