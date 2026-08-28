Waterlogging will not be tolerated again: Minister warns officials

A day after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) apologised to residents over prolonged waterlogging, Delhi Water and PWD Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh on Thursday warned officials that such lapses would not be tolerated again.

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Singh held a review meeting at the NDMC Conference Hall to examine waterlogging reported across the civic body’s area following heavy rain in Delhi on Tuesday. The rain left several areas waterlogged, disrupting movement and leaving vehicles crawling through affected roads.

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The meeting brought together the concerned chief engineers and heads of departments. Singh directed officials to strengthen their preparedness and ensure that waterlogging is cleared quickly during rain so residents do not face similar inconvenience.

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The minister also issued a direct warning on accountability. After the meeting, Singh wrote on X: “Waterlogging caused by negligence in New Delhi Municipal Council areas will not be tolerated. Strict instructions were issued at the NDMC meeting that if waterlogging occurs again, action will be taken against the officials responsible.”

The warning came a day after NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi apologised to residents for waterlogging in several parts of the council’s jurisdiction. In a post on X on Wednesday, Dwivedi said the civic body normally clears waterlogging within 15 to 20 minutes under normal circumstances.

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Even on August 24, during an event at Talkatora Stadium, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP chief Nitin Nabin witnessed the reality of Delhi’s waterlogging live, which was first reported by The Tribune.

However, Tuesday’s rain exposed delays at some locations. Dwivedi said it took more than an hour to drain water at least three to four places.

The sequence of the apology followed by the minister’s warning has put the focus on preparedness and responsibility ahead of further rain. Singh asked officials to keep their arrangements ready and act swiftly to prevent waterlogging from becoming a repeat disruption for the public.