We were left with nothing: Partition survivors recall bloodshed, flight, rebuilding

Nearly eight decades after Partition uprooted millions from their homes, memories of those traumatic months remain etched in the minds of survivors and their families.

Advertisement

At the Partition Museum in Delhi on Friday, people gathered for Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and shared stories of fear, loss, survival and rebuilding with The Tribune.

Advertisement

For 75-year-old Ashok Bakshi, Partition memories come largely through his father and relatives. His family was well-off in Lahore, living in a 16-room mansion. But as violence spread, they were forced to flee.

Advertisement

Bakshi recalled how a Muslim family friend helped his relatives escape Lahore. “The truck was being used for carrying dead bodies. He asked everyone to lie down and put a blanket on everyone’s body,” he said.

When armed men stopped the truck, the driver reportedly told them, “Dead bodies, dead bodies.” The family eventually reached Lahore airport and flew to India.

Advertisement

The family’s fortunes changed dramatically after migration. “At that time, they were very well off. After that, there was nothing here,” Bakshi said, recalling how his father struggled to provide for the family. He eventually went to a government school and later built a life of his own.

For A J Salwan, who was seven when his family fled Lahore, the most haunting memory is of the train journey to Jalandhar.

“The train was over-occupied because everybody was running away,” he recalled. During the journey, cries and religious slogans were followed by killings. “When we got out of the train, the whole area was full of blood only. Many people were killed over there,” he said.

The family spent their first years in India struggling for basic necessities. “Somebody had given us clothes, somebody gave a bucket, somebody had given something. We had very difficult times,” Salwan said.

The family moved from Jalandhar to Ambala and later Delhi, where they initially lived in a small house in Paharganj. “From 1950, we are only in Delhi,” he said.

Siblings Urmil and Deepak Luthra also recalled their journey from Sargodha. Urmil, then around 12, travelled with her sisters on an Army train.

“There were so many restrictions in that train. They said that even if a child cries, close his mouth, even if he dies. Don’t care about him. Close his mouth,” she recalled.

Their father was helped by a Muslim acquaintance who protected him during the riots. But when he prepared to leave, most of his belongings were lost.

“By the time he came back to lock it, the wagon driver had already left. Only the two clothes he was wearing and the money he had in his pocket, he took them and left,” Deepak said.

For Sudha Bhattacharya, whose parents migrated during Partition, the family story also carries an account of humanity cutting across communal lines.

Her grandfather, a school headmaster, was forced to leave his home and spent nearly three weeks in a school compound waiting for a train to India. His Muslim students came to help him.

“One Muslim student helped my mamaji go and get the gold from home,” she recalled.

Later, when the family entrusted the gold to a volunteer for transportation to India, part of it went missing. Her father, then only 22, traced the man and managed to recover some of it.

“He returned some of the gold,” Bhattacharya said.

For the families gathered at the museum, Partition is not merely a chapter in history. It is a collection of memories passed from one generation to another — of homes abandoned, journeys survived, strangers who helped and lives rebuilt from scratch.