‘We won!’ Celebrations erupt at Jantar Mantar

The mood at Jantar Mantar changed in an instant on Saturday afternoon after news of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation reached the protest site. Weeks of tension and struggle gave way to celebrations, with protesters dancing, singing, waving the Tricolour and shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Vande Mataram”, “Jai Bhim” and “We won, we won!”

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For weeks, protesters had gathered at Jantar Mantar over their demands for accountability in connection with paper leak controversies. On Saturday, the protest site looked more like a celebration venue.

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Groups of protesters walked around Jantar Mantar and towards Connaught Place, carrying Indian flags and posters of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and some handmade posters. Some danced to patriotic songs, while others embraced each other and recorded the celebrations on their phones. Supporters also distributed samosas, water and snacks among those gathered.

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Cheers erupted at the main stage as protesters celebrated what they described as a major victory.

“We won, Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. This shows that if you are not afraid and you don’t bow down, you can make the government listen to you,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke told the crowd.

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For those who had spent days at the protest site, the moment carried a deeply personal significance.

Mohit Kumar, a NEET aspirant who had been protesting for nearly two weeks, said, “We spent days sleeping on the pavement, wondering whether anyone in power was hearing us. Today’s development shows that when students come together and raise their voices, the government cannot simply ignore them.”

Simran Deshmukh, a university student from Haryana who joined the protest with her friends, said, “We were often told that protests no longer make a difference. But standing here today with so many others, I feel proud that we stayed strong and refused to give up when the situation became difficult.”

For parents too, the moment brought a sense of relief. Jitendra gochar, who joined the protest in support of his daughter, said: “It is painful for any parent to see their child standing behind barricades and fighting for what they believe is justice. Today, I feel a sense of relief and hope that our children may finally get a fair future.”

A freelancer Bharat Singh said, “This moment is bigger than the resignation of one politician. It is a victory for every student who put aside their studies, came out on the streets and demanded that those in power be held accountable.”

Local resident Sumitra Devi, who had been providing food and water to protesters and distributing samosas today also, said, “I have watched these young people stand here through the heat and rain for days. Seeing their happiness today is emotional, and it reminds me that people’s voices can still bring about change.”

For now, Jantar Mantar is celebrating. The Tricolour is flying, songs are filling the air and the chants of “We won!” continue to echo through the protest site.