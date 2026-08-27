‘Wear mask in crowded places’: Delhi Medical Association amid surge in H1N1 cases

With 138 new H1N1 cases in the past 24 hours in the national capital, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has issued an advisory on Wednesday. Delhi has recorded 2,446 H1N1 cases so far this year.

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According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, more than 3,000 cases of influenza A and B cases have been reported in the city this year, with H1N1 being the predominant subtype. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said H3N2 was the predominant subtype in the city last year.

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The association has advised people to cover their mouth while coughing or sneezing, wash their hands regularly, and avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. It also asked people to maintain distance from those suffering from H1N1 or influenza-like illness and avoid spitting in public places.

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People experiencing flu symptoms have been advised to wear an N95 mask. Healthcare professionals have been asked to wear masks in clinics, hospitals and outpatient departments.

It also cautioned people against taking antibiotics or antiviral medicines without consulting a doctor. Those with flu-like symptoms have been advised to avoid meeting relatives, friends and others to prevent the spread of infection.

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The association has advised people returning from travel, particularly from places reporting higher number of swine flu cases, to monitor their health for at least 10 days and report any symptoms to the nearest health centre. It has also asked people to wear face masks in crowded places, markets and public transport. The DMA has urged people not to panic, but to remain alert.