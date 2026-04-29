Wedding convoy stunt draws action, 5 held, 6 vehicle seized

Creating a ruckus on the roof of moving vehicles during a wedding proved costly in Nuh. A case was filed against the groom, his father and others and the police arrested five drivers and seized six vehicles.

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On the direction of SP Arpit Jain, the Nuh police have started strict action against those who create a ruckus by climbing on vehicle roofs and ignoring traffic rules during wedding processions in the district. On April 23, the wedding procession of the groom Sohail, a resident of Nizampur village went to Firozpur Namak village. During the procession’s return, some youths were seen creating a ruckus in videos that went viral on social media.

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The viral video clearly shows them sitting on vehicle roofs, hanging from windows, and driving recklessly at high speed. During this time, traffic was also disrupted and the public was disturbed by the use of loud music devices.

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Based on the video clip, a FIR was registered at the Sadar Tauru police station and police arrested five drivers. They were identified as Tasleem, a resident of Sunari village; Shahrukh of Tai village; Rashid of Cheela village; Sazid of Bajlaka village; and Sajid, a resident of Nizampur village in Nuh district. Six vehicles, including a Thar, Audi, Verna and Fronx were recovered from their possession.

Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson for the Nuh police said that SP Arpit Jain had already hinted at strict action against stunts and traffic violations during wedding processions, and this is the first major action in that regard. Chaos, dangerous driving, and hooliganism on public roads in the name of wedding ceremonies will not be tolerated at all.