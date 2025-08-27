DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Weekly public hearings mandatory: Delhi CM

Weekly public hearings mandatory: Delhi CM

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. FILE
Advertisement

Acting on stern directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has issued fresh orders making it mandatory for designated officers to attend weekly public hearing camps across all revenue districts.

Advertisement

According to an order issued by the Divisional Commissioner, officers nominated for these camps must be present without fail. Absence without prior approval from the respective District Magistrate woiuld invite disciplinary action. Departments have been instructed to assign officers at the sub-divisional or Deputy Commissioner level to attend these camps regularly.

The Chief Minister had earlier, on April 7, directed at least one public hearing camp be organised every week in each district, alongside regular inter-departmental coordination committee meetings. She said sending junior staff or representatives in place of designated officers would not be acceptable. During a review meeting on June 4, she reiterated prior permission must be obtained in case of unavoidable absence.

Advertisement

Despite repeated instructions, the Divisional Commissioner’s office noted some officers had failed to attend both the public hearing camps and the coordination meetings. In response, the latest order underlines that strict accountability will now be enforced.

CM Rekha Gupta stated addressing public grievances remains one of her government’s highest priorities. “A public hearing is not a mere formality, but a direct channel of communication between the government and the people. Officers must understand that their presence reflects their accountability to the public, and it cannot be ignored under any circumstances,” she said.

Advertisement

Under the revised directives, every district is now required to conduct one public hearing camp and one inter-departmental coordination meeting each week without fail.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts