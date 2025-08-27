Weekly public hearings mandatory: Delhi CM

Acting on stern directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has issued fresh orders making it mandatory for designated officers to attend weekly public hearing camps across all revenue districts.

According to an order issued by the Divisional Commissioner, officers nominated for these camps must be present without fail. Absence without prior approval from the respective District Magistrate woiuld invite disciplinary action. Departments have been instructed to assign officers at the sub-divisional or Deputy Commissioner level to attend these camps regularly.

The Chief Minister had earlier, on April 7, directed at least one public hearing camp be organised every week in each district, alongside regular inter-departmental coordination committee meetings. She said sending junior staff or representatives in place of designated officers would not be acceptable. During a review meeting on June 4, she reiterated prior permission must be obtained in case of unavoidable absence.

Despite repeated instructions, the Divisional Commissioner’s office noted some officers had failed to attend both the public hearing camps and the coordination meetings. In response, the latest order underlines that strict accountability will now be enforced.

CM Rekha Gupta stated addressing public grievances remains one of her government’s highest priorities. “A public hearing is not a mere formality, but a direct channel of communication between the government and the people. Officers must understand that their presence reflects their accountability to the public, and it cannot be ignored under any circumstances,” she said.

Under the revised directives, every district is now required to conduct one public hearing camp and one inter-departmental coordination meeting each week without fail.