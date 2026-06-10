Weight-loss GLP drug boom brings focus on long-term monitoring

As medicines once designed for diabetes become increasingly common in weight management clinics, doctors are now turning their attention to a question that extends beyond the initial weight loss - what happens to patients over the time?

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The growing use of GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) receptor agonists, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, has brought renewed focus on the need for long-term monitoring of patients receiving the treatment. While the drugs have shown favourable results in controlling blood sugar, reducing weight and improving cardiometabolic health, experts say sustained success depends on understanding how individual patients respond months and years after treatment begins.

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The shift comes as healthcare increasingly moves towards precision medicine, where treatment decisions are guided by a patient’s evolving health profile rather than isolated test results.

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Dr Smita Hiras Sudke, Regional Chief of Lab, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said longitudinal diagnostic data is helping transform the way GLP-1 therapy is managed.

“The reason for this is that longitudinal diagnostic data transforms GLP-1 therapy from episodic monitoring to continuous, intelligent care. By optimising follow-up intervals, interpreting biomarker evolution, defining therapeutic response, enforcing safety thresholds and enabling personalised adjustments, clinicians can significantly improve outcomes while reducing uncertainty,” she said.

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The adoption of GLP-1 receptor agonists has expanded rapidly in recent years because of their effectiveness across multiple metabolic conditions. However, experts point out that outcomes seen in controlled clinical trials do not always mirror what happens in routine medical practice.

Differences in patient biology, existing illnesses, treatment adherence and metabolic responses can influence results. As a result, specialists say periodic assessment alone may not provide a complete picture of how patients are progressing.

Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Director, Minimal Access, GI and Bariatric Surgery at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said the need for longer-term data tracking is particularly important because the use of GLP-1 drugs in obesity management remains relatively new.

He said doctors are seeking more evidence on the long-term safety and effectiveness of these medicines, including whether patients can maintain weight loss after discontinuing treatment. Continued monitoring is also considered important for identifying delayed complications such as pancreatitis, gallbladder-related issues, nutritional deficiencies and muscle loss.

Experts note that conventional care models largely depend on laboratory values recorded at a single point in time. While useful, such snapshots may not fully capture the body’s changing response to treatment.

Longitudinal diagnostic data, by contrast, relies on serial biomarker measurements collected over defined periods, allowing doctors to track trends and make more informed decisions. Diagnostic laboratories are increasingly playing a central role in supporting this approach by generating data that can guide treatment adjustments and evaluate patient progress.

Dr Mohsin Wali, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said longitudinal studies provide a more reliable assessment of treatment outcomes than conventional approaches that compare information from different individuals at different points in time.

“Compared with conventional methods, where data from different individuals at different time points cannot be directly linked, longitudinal studies offer a more accurate understanding of treatment effectiveness, adherence, safety, and long-term outcomes. This is especially important for widely used agents such as semaglutide and tirzepatide. The evidence generated through longitudinal diagnostic data can help clinicians, researchers and policymakers better evaluate the expanding role of these therapies and plan for their future use across a broader range of clinical indications,” he said.

As the use of GLP-1 therapies continues to widen beyond diabetes care, experts believe that the future of treatment may depend not only on the medicines themselves, but also on the ability to continuously track how patients respond to them over time.